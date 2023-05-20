Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GVA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of GVA stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $44.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $789.21 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 472.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.