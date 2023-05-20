Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.87

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.87 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 88.40 ($1.11). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 88.40 ($1.11), with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GFM shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.13) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £163.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,993.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

