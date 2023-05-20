Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.10

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:TV opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.22). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $972.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TV. TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781,893 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,027,000 after buying an additional 344,658 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,917,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after buying an additional 409,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,712,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 182,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,439,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

