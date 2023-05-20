Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $80.36 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,798. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after buying an additional 688,264 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,090,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,483,000 after buying an additional 382,228 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 296,034 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.