H2O DAO Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $26.43 million and $369,461.31 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

