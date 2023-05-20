Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Buys £150.06 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Katerina Patmore bought 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($187.97).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Katerina Patmore bought 128 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($187.60).

HWG opened at GBX 125 ($1.57) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.67. Harworth Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 99 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 171 ($2.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The stock has a market cap of £403.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,388.89 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,111.11%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

