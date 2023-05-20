HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

HDB stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 762,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after acquiring an additional 167,114 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

