Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on the stock.

HTWS has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.13) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Helios Towers Trading Down 1.7 %

HTWS traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 94.40 ($1.18). The company had a trading volume of 506,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,303. The firm has a market cap of £991.20 million, a P/E ratio of -786.67 and a beta of 0.12. Helios Towers has a 1 year low of GBX 87.45 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.20 ($1.86). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,646.25.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.