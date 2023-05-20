Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $287.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,028 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at $1,221,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,956,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 129.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 193,506 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

