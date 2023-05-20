Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 209.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,208 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Hello Group worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Hello Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Hello Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Hello Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.91. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $465.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

