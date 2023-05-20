Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of HTGC opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 630,120 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $7,011,000. Conversant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $3,867,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 280,658 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

