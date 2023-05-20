Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 408 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.52. 1,635,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,579. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.85. The stock has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

