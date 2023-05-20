Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $177.94 million and $175,678.13 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.87 or 0.00018114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.86868336 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $182,563.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

