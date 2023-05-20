Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $177.94 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.87 or 0.00018114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $177.94 million and $175,678.13 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026024 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,890.72 or 1.00011445 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.86868336 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $182,563.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

