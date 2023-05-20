Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $177.99 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $177.99 million and $171,802.88 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.87 or 0.00017993 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,064.24 or 0.99958660 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.86868336 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $182,563.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

