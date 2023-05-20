Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $5.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.57% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

