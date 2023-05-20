Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HERXF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a top pick rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of HERXF remained flat at $9.59 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

