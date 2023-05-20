Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HXL opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $75.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hexcel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.