Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $8.60 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $379.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Articles

