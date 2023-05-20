HSBC Begins Coverage on Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

HSBC began coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

OXINF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,410 ($30.19) to GBX 2,720 ($34.07) in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.70) to GBX 3,100 ($38.83) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXINF opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

