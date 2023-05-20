Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.61.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.43, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$8.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.03.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of C$436.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$493.36 million. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.9483013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

