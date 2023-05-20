IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $82.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.13.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the third quarter worth $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 204.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 53.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ IAC opened at $59.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.13.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

