ICON Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, ICON has traded up 6% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $249.53 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 957,788,452 coins and its circulating supply is 957,788,545 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 957,745,404.252962. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

