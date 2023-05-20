ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Trading 4.2% Higher

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 95,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 72,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPA shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Friday, March 17th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies ( NASDAQ:IPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 128.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 970,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

