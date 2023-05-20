ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.41

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.41 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3.75 ($0.05). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,507,411 shares changing hands.
ImmuPharma Trading Down 4.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £10.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.50 and a beta of 1.47.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
