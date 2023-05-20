Immutable X (IMX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $427.41 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $427.41 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001359 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
