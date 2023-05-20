Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.