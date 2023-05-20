Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

