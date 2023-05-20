Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $60.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
