Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $60.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

About Independence Contract Drilling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.