Insider Buying: HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Buys £191,772 in Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Georges Elhedery purchased 31,962 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.52) per share, for a total transaction of £191,772 ($240,225.48).

On Monday, February 27th, Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of HSBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.93), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($419,518.11).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 610.80 ($7.65) on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.19). The company has a market capitalization of £121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 572.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 557.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,695.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.02) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.14) to GBX 630 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.27) target price on HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised HSBC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.77) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 771 ($9.66).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

