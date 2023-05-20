Insider Buying: P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Purchases 90,000 Shares of Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,282,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,989,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Stock Performance
Shares of P3 Health Partners stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 277.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
