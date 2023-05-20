Insider Selling: Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) CAO Sells $73,188.40 in Stock

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) CAO Garett Rosenblum sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $73,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,304.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Star Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STHO opened at $16.29 on Friday. Star Holdings has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

Institutional Trading of Star

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STHO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Star in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses principally in the United States. Star Holdings is based in New York.

Featured Stories

