Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Shares Sold by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERTH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 66,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ERTH opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $60.91.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

