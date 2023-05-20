Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $97,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

