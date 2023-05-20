Investors Buy High Volume of Enphase Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 85,416 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average daily volume of 57,848 put options.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $162.37 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.84 and its 200 day moving average is $236.04. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

