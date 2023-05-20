Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $35.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.53. 2,141,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,665. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 337,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 653,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

