IOTA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.76 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $492.70 million and $8.76 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008290 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

