IOTA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.76 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $492.70 million and $8.76 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
