Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

