iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.70.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IQ. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.34.

iQIYI Stock Down 5.3 %

IQ stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iQIYI by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 123,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

