iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2,972.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,202 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 724,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,925. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

