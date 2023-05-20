iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $235,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

