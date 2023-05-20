iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Sold by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,563 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 3.09% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $26,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KSA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,191. The stock has a market cap of $947.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $47.06.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

