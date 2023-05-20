iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.91

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.91 and last traded at $89.79, with a volume of 275167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.11.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.