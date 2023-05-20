iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $70.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

