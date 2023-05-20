Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.15% of 1st Source worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 138.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 407.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in 1st Source by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in 1st Source by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1st Source

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,495 shares of company stock worth $107,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

1st Source Stock Down 1.9 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRCE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of SRCE stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 75,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.91. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $59.94.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

Further Reading

