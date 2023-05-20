Isthmus Partners LLC Cuts Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,384 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Flowserve worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. 1,193,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $38.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

