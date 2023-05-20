Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,912,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,066,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after buying an additional 103,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,782 shares of company stock worth $9,677,615. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. 1,278,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,322. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

