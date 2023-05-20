Isthmus Partners LLC Has $12.17 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,531. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.69. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

