Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 8,108 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.45% of CarParts.com worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CarParts.com by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of PRTS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 516,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim Barnes bought 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $99,858.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,485.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarParts.com news, Director Jim Barnes acquired 18,700 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,485.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 294,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $1,552,715.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 226,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,091.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,998. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

