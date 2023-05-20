Isthmus Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $280.80. The stock had a trading volume of 419,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

