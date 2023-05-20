Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.72. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after acquiring an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,998,000 after purchasing an additional 101,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,513,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

